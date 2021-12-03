The suffering of Atlético-MG fans in Brasileirão is over. After 49 years, 11 months and 14 days, the national cup once again goes to the black and white side of Belo Horizonte. After leaving with two goals behind in Salvador, Cuca’s men sought an incredible comeback to 3-2 over Bahia in five minutes, to unleash the cry of “champion.”

The delayed game of round 32 had as hero the forward Keno, the best player of Atlético-MG in a beautiful campaign last season, in which he lost breath after leading many rounds and finishing third. The player scored the equalizer and the turnaround after asking the whole team to calm down when the score was 2-0 against. Hulk, Brasileirão’s top scorer, started the reaction with a precise penalty kick. Now there are 18 goals in the current edition.







Atlético defeats Bahia and is Brazilian champion after 50 years Photo: Lucas Almeida / Gazeta Press

After crying with the vices of 1977, 80, 99, 2012 and 2015, the Atlético-MG fan finally celebrated the end of the fate of hitting the crossbar at Brasileirão. Champion of the first edition of the competition, with a goal by the idol Dadá Maravilha in the final against Botafogo in 1971, the Mineirão team celebrates its second cup with a show and goals from its attackers once again.

After taking the lead in round 15, Atlético-MG didn’t let the lead slip anymore and made the party two rounds in advance.

Willing to define the title soon, Atlético-MG started by renting the offensive field. And he was soon putting Danilo Fernandes to work, with two dangerous shots from Keno in less than 15 minutes. Nacho would also be stopped by a giant Bahia goalkeeper.

Even needing the victory to leave the relegation zone and with great support from the fans, Bahia did not leave the defense. Afraid of losing and getting even more complicated, we got to the crossroads, without taking any danger.

Although both teams have plenty of reasons to win, the tie prevailed in a first stage better played by the leader, reflecting the situation of both in the table. Atlético left regretting the lack of aim and Bahia revering their goalkeeper.

The second half started much better, with emotion and at high speed. After just defending themselves, Bahia returned with more courage and had two good arrivals with Gilberto. One with no conclusion and one with Everson holding tight.

Bahia did not do it and was almost punished with Hulk and Arana stopping in new good interventions by Danilo Fernandes. It was a frantic here and here, with the teams getting closer and closer to the sought-after goal.

The scream came out at 16 after a header from a player who spent the week treating knee pain. From a corner kick, Luiz Otávio beat Nathan Silva at the top and sent the corner. Explosion in Salvador. The frisson of the stands was big and it increased even more with Gilberto anticipating Júnior Alonso.

With 25 minutes left, Bahia had an immense advantage. Cuca, looking worried, didn’t think twice and immediately started moving the team. The exchange gave immediate results with his chosen ones. Nathan played for Eduardo Sasha to suffer a penalty from Luiz Otávio.

Hulk fixed the ball with affection and dislocated Danilo Fernandes, noting his 18th goal in the competition. A minute later, Keno received it, cut the mark and hit to tie, silencing Fonte Nova. Cuca vibrated on one side and Guto Ferreira asked for calm on the other.

The coach of Bahia moved to try to get the victory again and saw Keno receive Nathan for another kick and an incredible comeback in five minutes. Cuca closed the “little house” with another defender and had good defenses from Everson to end the longest run of titles of a great in the Brasileirão. A beautiful party and who deserved it the most.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 2 X 3 ATHLETIC-MG

BAHIA – Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni (Daniel) and Rodriguinho (Ronaldo); Rossi, Raí Nascimento (Ramírez) and Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

ATHLETIC-MG – Ederson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Júnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho (Igor Rabello) and Nacho Fernández (Eduardo Sasha); Keno, Vargas (Nathan) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

GOALS – Luiz Otávio, at 16, Gilberto, at 20, Hulk (penalty), at 27, Keno at 28 and 32 minutes into the second half.

YELLOW CARDS – Nathan, Guilherme Arana and Eduardo Sasha (Atlético-MG) and Mugni and Patrick de Lucca (Bahia).

REFEREE – Flávio Rodrigues Guerra (SP).

INCOME – Not disclosed.

PUBLIC – 29,514 gifts.

LOCAL – Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.