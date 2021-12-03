Atlético-MG breaks a new record and rises in ticket profit ranking – 12/02/2021

Atlético-MG managed to break a new record in the Brasileirão. In the match against Fluminense, last weekend, the team made a profit of R$ 5,833,202.17 with ticket sales, which means the biggest of the entire 2021 edition.

In total, 59,896 tickets were sold for a gross income of R$7,145,226.00. All this money, however, does not go into the coffers of the Minas Gerais club, since the costs for the match in Mineirão were R$ 1,312,023.83, including taxes, expenses with anti-doping, arbitration and security, in addition to operating expenses.

With the new brand, Atlético-MG opens an unattainable advantage to the other teams in the tournament. Corinthians, which is the runner-up in this regard, has a little more than R$ 6 million in profit (see ranking below).

The survey considers games up to round 36, noting that some teams still have games late due to changes in the Brasileirão table. The study does not include Sport, as the Recife team does not provide full accounts in the documents sent by the local federation to CBF.

The explanation for the poor performance of Flamengo and Fluminense is the high operating cost of Maracanã. Because of this, the rubro-negra team has a good audience average, but remains indebted. The two still owe the accountability of three games and that hole could increase.

Grêmio, in turn, reached a profit of more than R$ 500 thousand in a single game after the reopening of the gates, but the vandalism of its fans made the team stay some matches without being able to receive the public, which also detracts from performance.

Check out the complete ranking:

Atlético-MG: BRL 14,233,064.10 Corinthians: BRL 6,362,321.70 São Paulo: BRL 4,026,832.30 Palm trees: BRL 3,142,623.49 International: BRL 2,833,018.07 Guild: BRL 405,314.82 Cuiabá: BRL 3,656.31 athletic: -BRL 28,648.95 strength: -R$ 86,322.38 Bahia: -BRL 287,935.22 Ceará: -R$ 335,007.47 Atlético-GO: -BRL 340,416.07 Chapecoense: -R$ 496,671.73 Youth: -BRL 570,031.00 saints: -R$ 766,080.64 red bull: -R$ 829,264.05 America-MG: -BRL 963,384.61 Flamengo: -R$ 1,194,395.95 Fluminense: -BRL 3,848,119.91

