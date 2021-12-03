Atlético-MG Hulk reaches seven national titles in his career; check list

Hulk understands the risk when it comes to winning national titles. The forward, Atlético-MG’s main player in this Brazilian, reached the seventh national champion’s trophy this Thursday, with Galo’s turn over Bahia by 3-2.

He is four times Portuguese champion, from the time he defended the colors of Porto. He also won a Russian Championship with Zenit and, to top it off, was Chinese champion with Shanghai.

The player is the top scorer of the Brazilian, with 17 goals, is the main candidate to win the award for best in the competition.