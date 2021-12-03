Atletico-MG idol, Ronaldinho congratulates club for the Brazilian title: “BH will be small” | athletic-mg

The Atlético-MG fan frequently repeats a phrase: “employee enters, fans leave”. Ronaldinho Gaúcho, in the fans’ view, is an example. He played for the club between 2012 and 2014 and, this Thursday, congratulated the club for the title he couldn’t win: the Brasileirão. R10 stated that the capital of Minas Gerais “will get small” for so much celebration.