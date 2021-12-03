Atletico-MG idol, Ronaldinho congratulates club for the Brazilian title: “BH will be small” | athletic-mg

The Atlético-MG fan frequently repeats a phrase: “employee enters, fans leave”. Ronaldinho Gaúcho, in the fans’ view, is an example. He played for the club between 2012 and 2014 and, this Thursday, congratulated the club for the title he couldn’t win: the Brasileirão. R10 stated that the capital of Minas Gerais “will get small” for so much celebration.
Ronaldinho won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Copa Libertadores da América, in 2013. In 2014, he was champion of the Recopa Sudamericana. He also won the Brazilian vice-championship with the club, in 2012.
In the post, he congratulates the club alvinegro for the achievement and says he is very happy with the history that has been built. He also recalled that Galo will seek another title: the Copa do Brasil.
“Congratulations @atletico for the beautiful campaign built in Brasileirão!!! I’m so happy to see the history you guys are building… And we’ll join you for the Copa do Brasil 👏🏾👏🏾. Belo Horizonte will be small for so much party kkkkkkkk #AquiÉGalo ⚫⚪🤙🏾”
In all, the player defended the Rooster 88 times and scored 28 goals. In 2021, Rooster broke a 49-year fast and won, for the second time, the Brazilian Championship.
