Atlético-MG overturns Bahia in a magical night of Keno and wins the title after 50 years

After 50 years of waiting, Atlético-MG was crowned champion of the Brasileirão by a 3-2 victory over Bahia

50 years later, Atlético-MG fans can cry out as the champion of Brazilian championship. This Thursday (2), the team went after the Bahia with goals from Luiz Otávio and Gilberto, but he saw Hulk and Keno take action to confirm a 3-2 turn.

The first half, despite being dominated by Galo, had few chances. The main one came in the 40th minute, when Nacho invaded the area and kicked crosswise, but saw Danilo Fernandes make a great save.

The return to the second stage was warmer, with Bahia having the chance to come out ahead. In the 4th minute, Raí stole the ball from Nathan Silva in the midfield of attack and went out of the way for Everson’s goal.

The young man, however, preferred to play for Rossi instead of submitting, seeing full-back Guilherme Arana stretch to cut the pass and prevent the submission.

On minute 16, however, Mugni took a beautiful corner kick in the area, Luiz Otávio rose more than the Athletic defense and headed in the angle to open the scoring.

Shortly after, it was Gilberto’s turn to anticipate the scoring in a cross from below and put the ball in the back of the net to expand for the home team.

In the 26th minute, Sasha was brought down in the penalty area and the penalty was called. In the recovery, Hulk converted and reduced the goal difference on the scoreboard. On the next move, Keno hit the angle and tied the score again.

But the equality would not last much longer. Because the same Keno, moments later, would receive the ball again at the entrance to the area to kick in the corner and score the third.

Championship status

After 50 years, Atlético-MG is the Brazilian champion after reaching the mark of 81 points in total. Bahia follows with 40 points in 17th.

avenger keno

The match looked over. But Keno didn’t give up. He gave the pass to Sasha in the move that generated the penalty, scored two goals and orchestrated the comeback of champion Galão.

‘Gilberto is Thanos’

Before the match, Bahia fans provoked the forward Hulk when he said that Gilberto was ‘Thanos’, a joke alluding to the characters from the Marvel comics. And shirt 9 fulfilled its ‘inevitable’ service of scoring at Fonte Nova.

But Hulk ‘crushes’

Still, the best player in the Brazilian Championship took action. His penalty kick started Galo’s recovery on the field, giving new life to his teammates.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Sunday (5), at 4 pm. While Bahia receives the Fluminense, the Rooster will receive the Red Bull Bragantino.

Datasheet

Bahia 2 x 3 Atlético-MG

GOALS: Luiz Otávio and Gilberto (BAH); Hulk and Keno (2) (CAM)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni (Daniel), Rodriguinho (Ronaldo), Rossi and Raí (Juan Ramírez); Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Tchê Tchê, Nacho (Sasha) and Zaracho (Rabello); Keno (Dodo), Vargas (Nathan) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca