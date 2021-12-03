Atlético-MG party for Brazilian title for the city and it’s not over – 12/03/2021

Belo Horizonte had a night like it has rarely seen in its 124 years. Atlético-MG fans took to the city streets and literally stopped the Minas Gerais capital. Thousands of athletes celebrated the club’s second Brazilian title, after 50 years of waiting. The comeback over Bahia, by 3 to 2, was the beginning of the celebration that has no time to end.

As soon as the referee Flavio Rodrigues whistled the end of the game, Belo Horizonte had moments of New Year’s Eve, such was the number of rockets fired by Alvinegro fans. Then, it was Belo Horizonte’s turn to experience a kind of anticipated Carnival. Thousands of athletics gathered in front of the club’s administrative headquarters, in Lourdes, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

Fans celebrate Atlético-MG’s Brazilian title after 50 years Image: Alexandre Rezende

From there, many went to Praça 7, in the center of the capital of Minas Gerais. Traditional place for the celebrations of the fans and chosen setting to gather the Atleticans who went to celebrate the achievement of the Brazilian Cup. Visually, there were many more fans at the celebration for Brasileirod than there were for Libertadores in 2013. However, the Military Police has yet to release an estimate of how many people were in attendance.

Two musical attractions excited the fans as the team returned from Salvador. The first was Felipe Hott, from Minas Gerais, who is an Atletico. But it was up to the Bahian Bell Marques to hold the fans’ spirits while the players did not arrive. And it took a long time. The singer, who ironically is a Bahia fan, talked a lot to the audience, posed for photos and from time to time gave a projection about when the players would arrive.

A man cries in the streets of Belo Horizonte after Atlético-MG won the Brazilian title after 50 years Image: RODNEY COSTA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Bell Marques went up on the electric trio shortly after 2 am. And the players only arrived at Praça 7 after 4:20 am. The flight back from Salvador was delayed by almost an hour. The thousands of Atleticans who took to the streets were not just in the center of the city. Many went to the BH International Airport, which is in Confins, which delayed the arrival of the squad to the Fire Department’s Battalion.

The route between Pampulha and the center of Belo Horizonte was “escorted” by the Atleticans. What delayed the parade of champions on Fire Department trucks a little longer. When the players arrived at Praça 7, the audience was already smaller than at the beginning of the night. But whoever was there, was still excited and the party was very big. Coach Cuca and players Guilherme Arana and Hulk were the most celebrated by the fans.

Morning came and the party did not end, even with the Military Police asking fans to vacate Afonso Pena and Amazonas avenues, two of the most important in the city. And so the next few days in Belo Horizonte will be, with lots of celebration and fireworks, after all, it was a wait that lasted 50 years.