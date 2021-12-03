Atlético-MG players extol support from fans: “They’re f*ck” | Hulk | William Arana | Atlético-MG

O Atlético-MG entered the field this Tuesday knowing he could be the Brazilian champion. After losing 2-0, he turned to 3-2 the duel against Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a late game of the 32nd round of Brasileirão, and let out the cry, stuck for 50 years. After the final whistle, Arana and Hulk talked about the importance of fans in the team’s journey.

“I personally say they are – excuse the word – fuck because they never left the club. I think it was (André) Rizek saying that you don’t need to have so many trophies to be a great team. I think Atlético’s fans are very big and have always supported us. In the hours when he needed to charge, he charged. But for most of the year, he supported us and that’s what matters. O Athletic you have to get used to titles and victories, because this club deserves to be up there,” he exalted William Arana.

“At home we play lightly and confidently because we have one more player, the crowd helps us a lot in our daily lives. The affection they convey to us certainly encourages us more to get to the field and run. We were losing 2 to 0, looking each other in the face and saying come on, come on. We agreed to leave here with the title today. Everyone giving a little more, I could no longer stand running from pain and fatigue. I’m sure the fans will be waiting for us in droves in BH to be able to celebrate, because they deserve it so much!“, celebrated Hulk.

Despite the party and the joy, the season is not over yet. Galo still has two games to play in the table at the Brazilian Nationals. But not only that. Atlético-MG will still have the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR. The matches take place on the 12th and 15th of this month.