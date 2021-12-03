Atlético-MG receives BRL 33 million for Brazilian title and aims at BRL 145 million in awards for the year | athletic-mg

The season is magical for Atlético-MG fans: Minas Gerais champion, Brazilian champion (after 50 years) and there is still a chance of winning the Copa do Brasil. Success also yields excellent financial returns. The Brasileirão cup, won this Thursday after the historic upset over Bahia, guaranteed another R$33 million to Alvinegros coffers.
Taking into account the results of the season so far, the club has already guaranteed R$112 million in bonuses for results in competitions. The Rooster snapped:
- Liberators: BRL 40.9 million
- Brasileirão: BRL 33 million
- Brazil’s Cup: BRL 38.15 million (up to BRL 71.15 million)
The amount considers the phases passed by the club in the Copa do Brasil (eliminating Remo, Bahia, Fluminense and Fortaleza) and the guaranteed prize of R$23 million for the presence in the final. This is the amount the vice will receive. If Rooster lifts the cup, he will put another R$33 million in his pocket (the difference between what the Cup champion takes – R$56 million, and what the vice-president earns – R$23 million).
Atletico-MG’s Keno player celebrates his goal during a match against Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova stadium for the Brazilian A 2021 championship — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF
In the case of a title in the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG will end the year with R$145 million in prizes. It is worth remembering that the Minas Gerais Championship, won by Galo, does not reward those who take home the cup.
If Atlético-MG wins the Copa do Brasil, the amount collected from awards is enough to cover the total expenses that the club had in the first half of this year with professional football: R$ 137 million.
The year was also profitable for Galo in terms of the box office. Although the gates were only opened in the second half of 2021, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the club has already reached its budget target and surpassed R$ 20 million in net income, with two games still to play in Mineirão.
Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure
