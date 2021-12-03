Atlético-MG starts saga for the triple crown after Brasileirão and State – 12/03/2021

State and Brazilian champion, Atlético-MG could already be more than satisfied with the victorious season. However, the year 2021 could go from winning to magical. Finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Galo will face a new saga: the conquest of the triple crown, which in Minas Gerais will make him equal his rival Cruzeiro.

The Brazilian Championship cup won in advance does not only mean leaving the queue of 50 years of fasting. With less than ten days to go before the first meeting with Athletico in the knockout competition, coach Cuca will be able to rest the players in the two final rounds – against Bragantino and Grêmio – and will have more time to work the team for the duel with the Paraná state team. , who are still fighting relegation in Brasileirão.

If they win the Copa do Brasil, Atlético will achieve the feat that Cruzeiro boasted for years. Under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Alex’s mastery, the celestial team won all three competitions in 2003.

Finalist in 2014 and 2016, Galo has a title in the competition won just over Cruzeiro, in the first decision. At the time, Atlético avoided the second triple crown of the Fox, who that year had been State and Brazilian champion as well.

select group

The state trio, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro is not the only one that gives clubs the so-called triple crown. In fact, the honor happens when a team wins three official tournament titles in the season, and there may be a combination of regional, national and international competitions.

In the last two years, Flamengo and Palmeiras, respectively, raised three titles in the same season. While the rubro-negro conquered Carioca, Brasileirão and Libertadores, the Palmeirenses formed the trio with Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

If Athletico wins, Galo will then become the fifth club to achieve the feat. Before Flamengo and Palmeiras, the last Brazilian team to achieve the feat was São Paulo, in 2005, with Paulista, Libertadores and Mundial.