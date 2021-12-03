Atlético-MG took aim at Flamengo and Palmeiras and made a bet of more than BRL 355 million to be champion

Atletico-MG’s spending to build the champion team was R$ 355 million in two years and it took a close look at what Flamengo and Palmeiras were doing

Atlético-MG has invested, since 2020, more than BRL 355 million in players to form the cast that ended the 50-year fast without the title of Brazilian championship. A high bet to be champion, but also calculated, keeping an eye on what your rivals Flamengo and palm trees been doing in the country.

It was by observing the owners of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Serie A titles that Atlético understood that it would need increase investments and assume the increase in payroll. A movement that also featured the financial contribution from the so-called 4Rs – entrepreneurs Rubens and Rafael Menin MRV), Ricardo Guimarães (Banco BMG) and Renato Salvador (Materdei).

Atlético noted that, in 2016, the last year in which it appeared in the G-4 of Brasileirão until 2020, it had a payroll equivalent to that of other protagonists of national football. Since then, Palmeiras and later Flamengo have distanced themselves significantly, something that the Atletico leadership understood to have a direct relationship with the success on the field.

“When we went up the sheet at the beginning of 2020, matching the clubs that are normally at the top of the table, our performance also went to the top of the table. There is a direct relationship between the investment you make in football, the wages you pay, and performance. There is no way to separate”, said the financial director Paulo Braz, at the beginning of 2021.

According to Atlético-MG, for 2020, R$ 253 million were spent on investments with the cast. Names such as Éverson, Mariano, Junior Alonso, Zaracho and Vargas arrived, all titleholders in the title game against Bahia, and others who have even left the club, such as Marrony, now playing in Danish football.

In 2021, a new leap in the quality of the team came to be commanded by Cuca. Hulk and Nacho Fernández arrived as the main reinforcements and then Diego Costa. Until June, before the arrival of the former striker from Madrid’s athletic and Chelsea, the miners announced that they had invested more BRL 102 million in the market.

“It’s very difficult for a club that doesn’t have investment and salaries for athletes to have a performance to be constantly at the top. One or the other can appear and disappear, but, constantly, like these clubs (Flamengo and Palmeiras), it is due to the quality of the squad and salary. The challenge is to produce income to keep the club at a high level”, added Braz.

In betting on a strong team, Atlético also understood that it would be possible to earn more. The internal evaluation is that a team that disputes titles, takes more fans to the stadium; sells more products; have the chance to be in more competitions; increases prizes. With the winning of the Brasileirão, for example, the club secured R$33 million paid by CBF.

Debt and Billionaire Cast?

The decision to go with force to the market and raise the payroll, all amidst the impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, also raised Atlético’s debt, which exceeded R$1.2 billion in 2020. For 2021, despite the title, the expectation is that the value will remain in the billions and start to fall more significantly from 2022 on in the club’s plans.

One of the points on which the Athletic leadership rests when talking about debt is equity. In this, it includes the strength of the assembled cast. The CIGA (Rooster Information Center), the club’s intelligence department, assesses that the Brazilian champion team has a market value of close to BRL 1 billion. Before the arrival of Diego Costa, the quotation made by the professionals was for a squad of R$ 930 million.

This figure hardly turns into, in fact, values ​​for the athletic coffers. IT’S It is difficult to imagine, for example, that Atlético will be able to recover the “market valuation” of Hulk (35 years old), Nacho (31) or Diego Costa (33). But, on the other hand, young people like Zaracho, 23, are also among the recent investments…

The future

Aware of the challenge ahead, with a billion dollar debt to pay, Atlético have a plan. That goes through a new model from 2022. If it invested more than R$ 355 million in two years, now the club has a goal of not exceeding BRL 50 million in investments per season, in an amount that also includes expenses with the base categories.

There is also a high expectation of achieving earn, on average, BRL 120 million annually from player sales. O salary cap for the cast will be BRL 200 million. Atlético also plans to have, in the future, 33% of its group formed by athletes from the base.

Flamengo and Palmeiras were targeted to become Brazilian champion again, for the future Atlético are studying models of European clubs. Nominally, Benfica, Sevilla and Atalanta. The three teams are evaluated as competitive on the national and continental scenario, even though they are not the ones with the largest investments in their countries. The transfer balance of these teams is what attracts the most: they hire young players, design them and get sporting and financial returns.

At the athletic level, if all goes well, the debt of BRL 1.2 billion will fall by almost half in 2023 (R$ 640 million in the club’s projection). In 2026, the idea is for the value to be R$ 341 million. For this scenario, Atlético also counts on the inauguration of the MRV Arena and, with the new stadium, it projects double the box office revenue.

Whether planning will become a reality, only time will tell. Okay, today, is that Atlético invested a lot to be champion. And it was, shedding a weight of five decades. For the fans, at least, this is priceless…

