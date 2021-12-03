Bahia opens 2-0, but Atlético-MG manages to turn quickly and is Brazilian champion after 50 years

Now it’s official! Atlético-MG is Brazilian champion after 50 years. This Thursday night, the team beat Bahia at Fonte Nova with an impressive turnaround and won the title. The beautiful game crowned Rooster’s great campaign in the competition.

Until the 27th minute of the second stage, the scoreboard showed 2-0 for Tricolor de Aço, but at 32 minutes, with one from Hulk and two from Keno, it was a different story, 3-2 for Rooster, who finally sanctified the title.

Now, Cuca’s team has 81 points and, with only two rounds left in the championship, it can no longer be reached by vice-leader Flamengo, with 70.

For Bahia, the game was also decisive. No wonder, the crowd filled Fonte Nova. With the defeat, the team remains in the relegation zone and runs very serious risks of falling to Serie B.

For the next round, Atlético-MG will celebrate the title in front of their fans, at Mineirão, against Bragantino, at 16:00 (GMT) this Sunday. Bahia receives Fluminense, on the same day and time.

The game – The first stage of the match was not clearly dominated by either side. With the two teams treating the match as a championship final, the opening 45 minutes were very balanced.

Galo tried to start higher, circling the ball through Bahia’s area. The initial pressure forced Danilo Fernandes’ defenses in Keno kicks. Bahia responded with a header over Rodriguinho.

The clearest chance of the stage came with a shot from Atletico midfielder Nacho Fernández. The Argentine invaded the area on the right side and kicked hard for another beautiful intervention by Danilo Fernandes, one of the highlights of the first stage.

Second time

The final 45 minutes started here and there. Hulk dominated in the middle, pulled to the left and dropped the bomb, forcing, once again, Danilo Fernandes’ defense. The corner kick after the submission resulted in a great counterattack by Bahia. Raí would come face to face with Éverson and, instead of submitting, opted for the pass to Rossi, who was advancing on the right side, but Nathan Silva managed to cut.

When the match showed signs that it would cool down again, Luiz Otávio made an excellent header after a corner kick on the right. The ball went at the angle, no chance for Everson.

The goal set the game on fire. Galo even tried to rehearse pressure to seek the draw, but Bahia took advantage of the counterattack to extend their advantage. Matheus Bahia crossed and Gilberto deflected it into the net.

Even with two behind, Atlético refused to throw in the towel and managed to turn around lightning. Sasha was knocked down in the area and the referee aimed the lime. Hulk’s kick, ball to one side, goalkeeper to the other, in the 27th minute.

Then, at 28, Keno dominated on the left side of the penalty area, pulled to the right and had a beautiful ball placed, in the angle of Danilo Fernandes, who, this time, could not defend. Four minutes later, the same Keno hit the half moon to score the title goal and remove Rooster from the queue.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 2 X 3 ATHLETIC-MG

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

Date: December 2, 2021, Thursday

Schedule: At 6 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Lucas Mugni and Lucca (Bahia); Arana, Sasha and Nathan (Atlético-MG)

Goals:

Bahia: Luiz Otávio (16′ of the 2Q) and Gilberto (20′ of the 2Q)

Atlético-MG: Hulk (27′ of 2T), Keno (2x) (28′ and 32′ of 2T)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni (Daniel) and Rodriguinho (Ronaldo César); Rossi, Raí (Juan Ramírez) and Gilberto (Rodallega)

Technician: Guto Ferreira

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho (Igor Rabello) and Nacho Fernández (Sasha); Vargas (Nathan), Keno (Dodo) and Hulk

Technician: head

