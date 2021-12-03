Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) has a high purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$42.00, by Itaú BBA

Banco do Brasil shares (BBAS3) had their recommendation raised from neutral for purchase by Itaú BBA, with a target price for the shares for the end of 2022 at R$42.00.

BB’s shares operated with a high of 2.59%, quoted at R$ 32.11, around 11:20 am.

The BBA says its investment thesis is based on the share price, which it says it assesses as discounted against other companies in the sector, in addition to favorable estimates for the bank in 2022, according to analysts Pedro Leduc and Mateus Raffaelli, who signed the document.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Itaú says it expects BB to appreciate with the improvement in risk factors, but says that the elections “undeniably will bring volatility to the shares”, which has an effect on the assessment.

According to a report, the banking sector has been very resilient, which made it attractive in a more challenging macroeconomic scenario and with higher interest rates.

In addition to being an extremely discounted role in relation to its peers, Banco do Brasil tends to increase in value with an improvement in risk perception, whether macroeconomic or political, they added.

BB’s profit should grow 10% in 2022

Itaú BBA highlights that Banco do Brasil’s credit portfolio is quite defensive, given the large share of agribusiness and credit lines with a history of low defaults aimed at individuals. In general, the bank sees BB with a portfolio that is more protected against a possible deterioration in credit quality in 2022.

In addition, savings deposit funding should mitigate the effects of the Selic high on the funding cost, which is especially positive when compared to industry peers.

With this, Itaú BBA estimates a 10% growth in profit for Banco do Brasil next year. This, according to the bank, fits the institution into two important parameters of value: BB is discounted both in relation to its history and in comparison with private banks.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related