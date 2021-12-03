Barbara goes through trouble, gets help from Lara and terrifies Christian· TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will face a perrengue and will come face to face with Lara (Andréia Horta) by chance in Um Lugar ao Sol. After losing her cell phone, the little pattrician will receive the help of the cook in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. The rich woman will still leave Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) terrified when she calls Ravi (Juan Paiva) from the Minas Gerais phone.

In this Saturday (4)’s chapter, Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will be surprised by the news that Janine (Indira Nascimento) will no longer be able to attend the writing course.

Worried about having taken on the authorship of the young woman’s text, she will go after her classmate in Méier, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. On the way to the writer’s house, however, Rebeca’s sister (Andréa Beltrão) will be lost and will realize that she has lost her cell phone.

Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo), who will be in the same neighborhood, will approach and offer help. Barbara will then accept the stranger’s phone number and call Ravi, who will be with Christian.

Playback/TV Globo

Lara and Barbara know each other

The usurper of Renato’s identity (Cauã Reymond) will panic when he recognizes Lara’s number. He will prevent his best friend from answering the call, without imagining that the girl from Minas will be beside his wife.

The rich woman, on the other hand, will not suspect that the new acquaintance is her husband’s great love in Lícia Manzo’s serials.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

