Barca azulina: Remo makes official the departure of five athletes after relegation to Serie C | rowing

Remo made official the departure of five athletes after the end of Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals, which resulted in the team’s relegation to the third national division. In addition to striker Wallace, who had already said goodbye to the club, defenders Romércio and Rafael Jansen, defensive midfielder Marcos Jr. and attacking midfielder Matheus Oliveira – all in common agreement with the board – are leaving the club.

Wallace is a spawn of the base categories of Leão, where he was since 2015. There were 46 matches as a professional, scoring 10 goals. The last time he was on the field was on November 12, in a 1-1 draw with Manaus, in the first leg of the Copa Verde quarterfinals.

Hired at the end of Paulistão, the defender Romércio started in the defense of Leão during the Segundona. There were 27 matches for the club, one in the Copa Verde and another in the Copa do Brasil – he shook the net twice.

The defensive midfielder Marcos Jr. arrived at Remo at the end of June. With ups and downs, he played 22 matches with the blue shirt – 13 as a starter – and scored two goals. The last match was in a 1-0 defeat by Goiás, on November 15, in the 36th round of Série B.

With Series B in progress in July, the Azulina board hired Matheus Oliveira. The attacking midfielder soon took over at the right wing of the team. There were 20 games, with no goals scored and four assists.

Defender Rafael Jansen was in his third season for Remo. Hired in 2019, the defender was one of those multi-purpose players, playing in other positions, mainly at right-back. In all, there were 105 matches and four goals scored with the Lion’s shirt.

Rafael Jansen was part of the conquest of the 2019 Paraense Championship and the vice of the 2020 Series C, which gave him access to the Series B to Rowing after 13 years.

The Club continues to negotiate with other athletes the contract termination after the end of Serie B. In the meantime, the team still disputes the semifinal of the Copa Verde. This Saturday, at 5 pm, at Baenão, Remo will face Paysandu for the duel that will define a spot in the final of the regional competition. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at Curuzu.