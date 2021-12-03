BDR gets cheaper, but is it still worth it?

With its IPO (initial stock offering) scheduled to take place on December 9, Nubank suffered a small setback this week. That’s because fintech announced on Tuesday (30) that it reduced its share price by 20%. In this way, Nubank’s BDRs, which are being offered free of charge to some customers (but with the possibility of purchasing them at Nu invest), will also be worth less.

The current value of Nubank shares, so far, is about $8.50. It is worth remembering that the value of Nubank shares has already reached US$ 11. This drop undoubtedly affects the price of Nubank’s BDRs, as they are receipts for shares traded on foreign exchanges (in the case of Nubank, on the Stock Exchange New York Stocks), which can be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. For now, Nubank’s BDRs are worth around R$ 8.

Considering all this, is it still worth buying a Nubank BDR? Check the analysis in the text below.

Nubank’s IPO: It’s still worth having a BDR, even after the decline in Nubank’s share prices purple

First, it is important to clarify that this article is not an indication of stock buying. This text is intended only to comment on the current situation of Nubank, in view of the most recent facts about the company.

According to many market experts, Nubank is a great company and has a lot of growth potential. However, the amount that fintech wants to get out of its IPO seems too high; after all, although Nubank is in a very good situation compared to other digital banks in Brazil, its numbers are not that impressive compared to other international players.

In addition, there are experts who believe that it is too risky to buy Nubank shares and BDRs thinking in the long term, since the economic moment in Latin America (where Nubank operates) is very complex and the risk of fintech suffering financial losses with default is high. Thus, what these experts say is that it may be more advantageous to buy Nubank shares and BDRs with the intention of selling in the short term, taking advantage of an eventual initial rise in the shares.

In short, anyone who wants to invest in Nubank shares and BDRs has to believe that fintech will grow a lot in the coming years. It is worth remembering that technological and disruptive companies, such as Nubank, are usually very well regarded by large foreign investors. As such, it is possible that Nubank’s shares (and, consequently, its BDRs) will appreciate significantly in the coming years.

Image: Nubank blog.