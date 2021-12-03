Beautician gets distracted and burns client’s face

Asli Ilhan, 42, went to an aesthetic clinic for a laser facial rejuvenation treatment in Muratpasa, Turkey. During the procedure, the professional got distracted and ended up burning the client’s face.











© Reproduction

Asli Ilhan Reproduction





The woman told The Sun that she felt her face burn as she listened to the beautician argue with her boyfriend over the phone. After the procedure, she went to a pharmacy to buy creams in an attempt to relieve her pain.

The result was marks and scars all over her face. “People sometimes make mistakes, but I paid a high price.”

Asli sued the clinic and reported that he has low self-esteem due to unsuccessful treatment. “I’m facing a bigger problem than saggy skin right now with the marks on my face.”

“Not only is my face severely burned, but I also suffer from my psychological condition during this period.”

The salon was ordered by a court to pay damages of US$260 (about R$1,465) for the error. But the lawyer representing Asli, Suleyman Kesici, considered the amount insufficient.

“We think the penalty for burning a person’s face in a way that left obvious marks is not a fine,” he said.

Asli Ilha also stated that he did not accept this decision.