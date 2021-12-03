Because of the ITA, the rule to authorize new airlines in Brazil may be changed

Image: Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos





The Chamber of Deputies’ Committee on Traffic and Transport holds a public hearing on Monday (6) to discuss the requirements of the air concession granting process, regulated by resolutions of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) – Resolution 377/16 and others. The topic is also included in the Brazilian Aeronautics Code and in the Brazilian Aviation Regulation (Rebac).

Deputy Roman (Patriota-PR), who requested the hearing, affirms that changes are needed in Anac’s regulations to prohibit the entry into the market of companies without tax compliance and with capital less than necessary for the air activity. “There were worrying facts in the air transport service, mainly in terms of the new aviation company, ITA – Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos”, says the deputy.

Roman points out that ITA, according to information released by the press, “is in judicial recovery, having billions in debt, presenting flight cancellations even before carrying out the inaugural flight”.





“We received information that, after a month of activity, they continue to cancel flights and have already delayed benefits and salaries for employees and technicians, and even had some of them being paid with Pix by other companies”, says the deputy.

“Observing the state of financial weakness of airlines in Brazil and the world, including some of them having succumbed – leaving labor and tax debts at the expense of thousands of employees and public entities – is that we understand that the rules for the concession must be magazines”, says the congressman.

guests

The following were invited to the debate:

– the superintendent of Air Services at Anac, Rafael José Botelho Faria;

– the Attorney General of the Public Ministry of Labor, José de Lima Ramos Pereira;

– the president of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva;

– the lawyer and representative of the Cola family, which was successfully reorganized by the new owners of Viação Itapemirim, Olavo Chinaglia.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 am, in plenary 12, and can be followed live and interactively on the e-democracy website.

News from the news agency Câmara de Notícias



