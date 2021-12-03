Belo Horizonte City Hall fines Galo for Brazilian title party at Praça Sete – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Itatiaia Praça Sete was taken by athletics after winning the Brazilian Championship

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) informed this Friday (3) that it notified and fined Atlético for holding the party to commemorate the title of the Brazilian Championship in 2021, in Praça Sete, in the central region of the capital of Minas Gerais. The reason for the punishment was not informed by the Executive.

The event gathered thousands of people between the night of this Thursday (2) and the morning of this Friday (3). Singer Bell Marques was hired for a show.

Atlético, to Itatiaia, said it still has no position on the notification of the PBH.

Galo was crowned Brazilian champion after beating Bahia, in a thrilling comeback, by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. The athletes’ delegation and the technical committee, after the match, went straight to Belo Horizonte and joined the alvinegra party.

PM mobilization

The spokeswoman for the Military Police (PM) said that, due to the lack of formal communication of the public’s expectations for the event, the corporation had to carry out “rapid mobilization to bring as many troops as possible” to the streets.

“We need to be cautious. This has a negative impact on the planning of public bodies as a whole. In public security, it was no different, but our mobilization capacity was quick and we managed to take as many troops as possible,” he said.

According to the PM’s balance, 41 occurrences were registered, 33 of which were theft. None, however, seriously. The number is considered low. “Because the number of people was very large. [A maioria dos crimes] it was theft, a crime without violence, a serious threat. It was calm because of what was expected by the number of people”, he pondered.

