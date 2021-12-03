Between school tests and skateboarding, Rayssa Leal competes in STU | skateboard

Olympic silver, champion of two stages in the world skate street, Rayssa Leal faces another challenge in Rio de Janeiro: the STU Open in Rio de Janeiro. But this time, the skate fairy can’t just focus on the slopes, she’ll have to balance herself with the week of exams at school.

The STU Open takes place from Wednesday to Sunday, at Praça Duó, in Barra da Tijuca. Sportv channels broadcast the semifinals and finals of the event on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1pm, on sportv2. You can also follow full and real-time coverage on ge.

Brazilian skaters will meet fans at STU Open, in Rio

At 13, Rayssa is completing the 8th year of elementary school. While many would be struggling to balance studies with sport, Rayssa defines it as “fun”.

– It’s always been super fun. Traveling with the family, doing activities, enjoying. Traveling for work too, traveling to the championship. And my school is always supporting me too, taking my exams online when I’m traveling. And, when I’m at home, I go in person and I do the in person. So it’s fun.

1 of 1 Rayssa Leal has fun on the STU track — Photo: Cristiano Juruna Rayssa Leal has fun on the STU track — Photo: Cristiano Juruna

During the STU, Rayssa will be in exam week, the finals to close the year. The skater says that the routine is simple: studying a little in the morning and doing the tests in the afternoon, all while practicing and watching the championship.

– Now here in Rio de Janeiro, as we will only have the exam week, there will be no classes to study. So it’s just going to be the exams, it’s going to be more than good, I won’t miss class.