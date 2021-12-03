BH does Pfizer recap for all ages, this Thursday (2/12) – General

This Thursday (2/12) the capital of Minas Gerais is doing the recap of vaccination against COVID-19 for all ages who have not yet taken any dose of the vaccine, or who have the second dose of Pfizer and the booster immunizer overdue.
The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed points, and extra hours, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, for drive-thru points.
There are also vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:
- UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00
- Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1,375 – Employees – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm
- Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm
* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.
