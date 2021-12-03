BH does Pfizer recap for all ages, this Thursday (2/12) – General

Nurse with vaccine syringe
Vaccination against COVID-19 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

This Thursday (2/12) the capital of Minas Gerais is doing the recap of vaccination against COVID-19 for all ages who have not yet taken any dose of the vaccine, or who have the second dose of Pfizer and the booster immunizer overdue.

According to the PBH, to take the doses it is necessary to take the vaccination card, CPF, proof of address in Belo Horizonte and official document with a photo.

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed points, and extra hours, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, for drive-thru points.

The vaccination posts available for this recap can be checked on the City Hall website.

There are also vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

  • UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00
  • Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1,375 – Employees – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm
  • Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm

