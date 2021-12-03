Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to stay at $56,000, but Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) rise after positive news; check out

International news continues to be concerned about the omicron variant of coronavirus, which puts even more pressure on the bitcoin (BTC) this Thursday (02). Despite this, positive news for the market of cryptocurrencies they give strength to other assets.

Around 3:30 pm, the biggest cryptocurrency of the world in market value retreated -2.20%, quoted at US$ 56,459.54 (R$ 317,894.95). The day’s high volatility also hit the top ten cryptographic projects today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$56,459.54 -2.20% -4.56% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,474.62 -4.28% -0.81% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $618.64 -2.98% -3.15% 4 Tether (USDT) $1 -0.01% -0.02% 5 Solana (SOL) $229.23 1.04% 7.31% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.74 9.99% 1.51% 7 XRP (XRP) $0.9743 -3.05% -7.88% 8 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 -0.05% -0.01% 9 Polkadot (DOT) $35.88 -4.17% -11.23% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2095 -1.65% -6.40% Source: Coin Market Cap

Bitcoin (BTC): covid-19 and US law pour water on beer

After a negative November, the bitcoin (BTC) it will need a little more push to reach the end of the year at the desired level of $100K.

According to the portal’s weekly newsletter glassnode, which brings technical analysis of internal data (on chain) from the bitcoin, the recent fall of 20% from the historical maxims — which placed the greatest cryptocurrency of the world in “bear market” — it was not the biggest retreat of the year.

Between January and March 2021, O bitcoin (BTC) came to fall 24.2% after the historical maxims of the time. From then on, the price hit a high and left the house of US$ 51,000 in early March for the highest levels to almost US$ 69 thousand in November.

On the other hand, the market follows the same path as global exchanges and feels the fears surrounding the Covid-19. Risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, tend to remain under pressure in uncertain scenarios.

And the regulatory proposals for cryptocurrencies US U.S bring even more turmoil, especially two projects that concern the market.

The first of them removes the anonymity of the miners of cryptocurrencies, which are now considered “digital asset brokers”. The second establishes that companies behind stablecoins, the backed coins, are now considered banks in the U.S, which suffer taxation.

What to do in this situation? Tasso Lake, cryptocurrency specialist and founder of Financial Move, states that the time is now to maintain the defensive portfolio at this time, given the uncertainties with regulatory issues and the coronavirus.

Crypto Market Highlights

Between the altcoins — alternative currencies to bitcoin — who manage to save themselves from the fall of the day, the highlight goes to sole (SUN), one of the projects that has attracted the most attention of investors in recent weeks.

the biggest fund of cryptocurrencies of the world, the grayscale, announced a new product for passive exposure to sole, O Grayscale Solana Trust.

O CEO from the fund, Michael Sonnenshein, reported that clients have begun to show an interest in altcoins and others cryptoactive, which benefited the fifth largest cryptocurrency of the world today.

Around 3:30 pm, the Solana advanced 1.04%, to the US$ 229.23 (BRL 1,288.88).

THE cardano (ADA) is another of the biggest cryptocurrencies of the world that manages to save itself. In recent days, the world’s sixth largest digital currency has suffered from false news (FUDs, in English, stands for “fear, uncertainty and doubt”) about currency outflow for eToro exchange users.

THE ADA it reached the lows of the year, and today it is also recovering. At the same time, the cardano advanced 9.99%, to US$ 1.74 (R$ 9.71).

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (around 12:00):