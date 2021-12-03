Bitcoin goes up 1.22%; Ethereum goes up 2.7%; Solana rises 4%. Cryptocurrency market prepares for new rally

Friday (3) started high for the main cryptocurrencies in the market, as Bitcoin also recovers. The main cryptocurrencies in the market maintained positive balances in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin has risen 1.22% in the past 24 hours and settled above the $57,000 level. The biggest cryptocurrency on the market is already up 6% this week.

Ethereum, the second-largest currency by market capitalization, rose another 2.7% to reach a price of $4,625. Even though it is still far from the highest price on record, the currency accumulated a 16% increase during the week and has no sign of falling for the next few days.

Binance coin and Solana coins also continue to rise. While BNB rose about 1%, to US$ 626, SOL even accumulated 4%, reaching a price of US$ 237.

The XRP, Polkadot, LUNA and Shiba Inu coins also rose about 3% each. Meanwhile, currencies such as Dogecoin, Avalanche and Cardano registered a fall between 2% and 5%.

In addition, according to CoinGecko data, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has risen to $2.74 trillion.

First weekend of December could be a rally for some cryptocurrencies

Even with the market facing crisis after crisis in recent days, some cryptocurrencies indicate a high for the weekend. Check out some cryptocurrencies that are following an uptrend for the weekend:

Cosmos (ATOM)

ATOM is the biggest winner in 24 hours among the top 100 cryptocurrencies of today. At $30.72, the increase is 16% in the last 24 hours. It also increased 3.6% in the last week and 16% in the last fortnight. That said, it remains 31% down compared to the all-time record of $44.42 recorded at the end of September.

ATOM technical indicators are very strong at the moment. Its Relative Strength Index (in purple above) hit 80. This might suggest it is “overbought” right now, but with much of the market stagnant, it could continue to rally. Its 30-day moving average (in red) is well above the 200-day (in blue), indicating it could be reaching a new level.

Star (XLM)

XLM is another big winner among today’s 100 coins. It has risen 10% in the last 24 hours, to US$0.359656. This represents a 5% increase in the last week and a 9% increase in the last fortnight. However, it fell 5% last month.

The XLM indicators are heating up much like the ATOM ones right now. Its RSI is around 70, while its 30-day average is rising considerably above 200 days. Again, this suggests a possible breakout to a new level.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Unlike the two currencies above, the BTC did not have a great 24 hours. It rose a very modest 0.6% the day before, to $56,862. On the other hand, this represents a 3% drop last week and a 10% drop the month before.

BTC indicators suggest it may be due to a recovery. Its RSI is below 50, while its 30-day average has dropped below its 200-day average in some days. It’s possible that your crash still has a few days to go before it hits the bottom, but when that happens, you’ll be able to enjoy a good rally.

Ethereum (ETH)

Unlike BTC, ETH has been doing a little better in recent days, despite hardly having set the world on fire. It rose 1% in the last 24 hours, to $4,624, and 2.5% the week before. It also rose 15.9% in the last 14 days, while remaining stable in the last month. That said, it’s only 6% below its current ATH, while the BTC is about 17.7% off its own record.

ETH’s indicators are a little more optimistic than BTC’s right now. Its RSI is around 55 and is rising, suggesting an impending rally. Likewise, its 30-day average is on the verge of surpassing the 200-day average and producing a ‘golden cross’. This would again indicate that ETH could significantly increase.

