Black hole pair closer to Earth is discovered; why does it matter? – 12/01/2021

Astronomers have reported finding the closest known pair of supermassive black holes to Earth. They are also very close together, indicating that they will collide, becoming a single large black hole in the future.

Black holes have been detected in galaxy NGC 7727, in the constellation Aquarius, just 89 million light-years from Earth. Before them, the two closest to Earth known to mankind were 470 million light years away from here. The findings were published in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Light year is a measure of astronomical distance, which reflects the distance light travels in a vacuum during a year. Converting this measurement to kilometers is impractical, as each light year is equivalent to about 9.4 trillion kilometers. So, it is a unit capable of measuring very expressive spatial distances.

The two black holes were analyzed by a team of scientists from around the planet. The proximity of the two was also highlighted by the researchers. They are only 1,600 light-years apart, the shortest distance ever discovered by astronomy.

“It’s the first time we’ve found two supermassive black holes that are so close to each other, less than half the separation distance from the previous record,” said astronomer Karina Voggel, from the University of Strasbourg in France, who led the way. the studies.

The discovery was made with the VLT, which stands for “very large telescope”, which is actually a series of several telescopes belonging to the ESO (European Southern Observatory, in direct translation), installed in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

why does it matter

Almost every galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its center. They are nuclei around which all other phenomena occur. When a pair of them is found, it indicates that the galaxy in which the holes are located was formed by two others.

In other words, with the discovery, scientists confirmed something that was already suspected: the galaxy NGC 7727 is actually a product of the fusion of two other galaxies.

Furthermore, knowing that there are a pair of holes so close to Earth allows astronomers to now study the interactions between them in more depth. This will help us clarify what happens in the final stages of their rapprochement.

Supermassive black holes have a mass millions and millions of times that of the Sun. So when there is a pair of them, we can learn how they get to be that big, since the fusion between two of them is one of the ways in which they acquire so much. pasta.

“The last 24 hours were absolutely crazy, but like the best kind of crazy. I never imagined the level of interest I received in our discovery of supermassive double black holes,” shared astronomer Karina Voggel, on her Twitter profile.

The last 24 hours have been absolutely crazy but in like the best type of crazy. Never did I imagine the level of interest that I’ve received on our double super-massive black hole discovery. As a bonus, here is the ESO cast explanation video:https://t.co/3bne58pM0J — Karina Voggel ? (@KarinaVoggel) December 1, 2021

how the discovery was made

Astronomers have long been looking for a pair of supermassive black holes in galaxy NGC 7727. Its characteristics pointed to the product of a merger between two other galaxies that occurred in the past.

However, black holes are difficult to detect unless they are actively accumulating material, as this causes the area around them to glow due to radiation. The NGC 7727 didn’t have that shiny look.

But since the galaxy is so close to Earth, scientists have been able to collect data on the motion of the stars at its center, based on how their lights change as they spin. That’s what ultimately proved that there wasn’t a single supermassive black hole at its center, but two.

One of these black holes is quite impressive, with a mass about 154 million times that of the Sun. The other is a little more modest, with a mass only 6.3 million times that of the Sun. The curious thing is that it is precisely the smallest of the black holes that is the active one between the two.

“Our discovery means that there may be many more of these relics of fusion between galaxies in space, and they may contain several other hidden supermassive black holes waiting to be found,” Voggel said. She projects that the number of black holes of this type mapped by astronomy could rise by as much as 30%.

*With information from the Science Alert website and ESO (Southern European Observatory)