Blackmailed, Christian makes a monstrosity for Tulio to die · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will have an opportunity to get rid of Túlio (Daniel Dantas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The fake will be unmasked next week by the executive, who will blackmail him and force him to commit atrocities. Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão), however, will have a heart attack in front of the enemy. Alone with the crook, the usurper will decide not to ask for help and will observe him dying in front of him.

The scene will be cut with Tullius about to die in the chapter that will aired on the next 18th , a Saturday. Author Lícia Manzo will leave the suspense of what’s going to happen to “kill” the viewer out of curiosity until the 20th, when the soap opera will show the continuation of the sequence.

Everything indicates that the novelist will not let her antagonist die that easy, after all, Um Lugar ao Sol is still in its infancy. The plot will air until March of next year.

However, the story will “play cat and mouse” with Tulio and Christian in a dangerous game, in which every two or three chapters one of the “competitors” turns the game in their favor.

Christian will come out ahead when he discovers the enemy’s extramarital affair and also obtains evidence that he steals their father-in-law Santiago (José de Abreu). Then Tulio will unmask Renato’s twin brother and keep him in his hands. These scenes will air as early as next week.

Christian and Túlio will have a fierce duel in the telenovela

Afterwards, Rebeca’s husband is going to play the puppet brother-in-law. He will have to rob the company and fire Ravi (Juan Paiva). When the circus catches fire, the house will fall to Daniel Dantas’ character. Your wife will ask for a separation and throw you out of the house.

Then he’ll be sick and at the mercy of Christian, who will have to choose between letting him die in front of him or saving the life of the man who is destroying his own.

How does Tullius unmask Christian?

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be responsible for dismantling the farce of the protagonist of Lícia Manzo’s plot. Back in Rio de Janeiro, the cook will work at a restaurant frequented by Túlio and will be shocked when she sees a photo of her ex-boyfriend’s twin brother on the veteran’s cell phone.

She will be nosy, take the customer’s cell phone and end up being expelled from the place by security. After a few days, she and the director of Redentor will meet again. In the conversation, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will explain that she believes the identical men met on the night of Christian’s murder.

The suit will then investigate Renato’s past. Tulio and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) will go to the boy’s old building and ask to see the security camera footage of the night one of the brothers was murdered. The lovers will confirm that the twins were together and will further deduce that they changed their clothes.

Barbara’s brother-in-law (Alinne Moraes) will confirm the death of one of them at the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine). “The body was admitted at 2:48 am. Here is proof that he died before. Before that image, do you understand?”, Túlio will say.

“Yes, because if he was already dead at 2:48 am, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 4:20 am. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, look: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that is. I mean, don’t you know?”, the engineer will add.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

