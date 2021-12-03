Bolsonaro attacks Moro and calls former minister ‘a liar, clown and characterless’

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dedicated part of his traditional live on social media, this Thursday, 2, to launch attacks on the former justice minister Sergio Moro, likely rival in 2022 elections. According to the president, his former ally is a “without character” and the leak in the exchange of messages between Moro and the prosecutors of the Car wash exposed a “shameful exchange of information”.

Bolsonaro said that Moro is lying when he says, as he did in a radio interview this Thursday morning, that he would have celebrated the departure of the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison. “This guy is blatantly lying. Instead of showing what he did, he keeps pointing fingers at others and lying”, criticized the president. “It’s the role of a clown, a guy with no character. He left the government through the back door, betraying us, wanting to change the director general of the Federal Police for his nomination to the Supreme Court. Learned fast, huh Sérgio Moro? He quickly learned the old policy,” he added.

Bolsonaro also indicated that he could reveal who would have leaked to the press information collected by Coaf about his family. “I’ll bring something up on this next week. At one point, they discovered the person who leaked Coaf’s information to the press. And prosecutors laughing at the leak,” said the president, for whom task force members would have voted for the then-candidate Fernando Haddad (PT) against him in the second round of the 2018 elections.

Dispute

For 2022, the government’s idea is to inject “new blood” into politics, in the words of Bolsonaro. This week, the president joined the PL, one of the main parties of the Centrão.

The president also introduced some allies that should be at the polls in 2022, such as the former senator Magnus Malta (PL-ES) and the ministers Teresa Cristina (Agriculture), Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Social Security) and John Rome (Citizenship).

He stated, on the other hand, that the candidacy of the Infrastructure holder, Tarcísio de Freitas, for the government of São Paulo is still not certain and opened the arm wrestling between ministers Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Fábio Faria (Communications) to see who will have it the support of the Planalto Palace to run for the Senate for Rio Grande do Norte. “They are in huge dispute”, he said. Faria is also a name quoted for runner-up on Bolsonaro’s ticket for re-election, in 2022.

