Bolsonaro calls Moro a ‘blatant liar’: ‘He quickly learned the old politics’

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) countered the former justice minister Sergio Moro this Thursday, 2, he made several criticisms and called him “an unabashed liar”. The former judge stated, in an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan do Paraná, that the head of the Executive commemorated Lula’s release. “What we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when the squid was released in 2019 because he understood that it literally benefited him”, he declared. Bolsonaro, in turn, said that Moro “blatantly lied” and played “the role of a clown”. “ANDu didn’t want to bring up this subject here because it messes with ex-minister, but this guy is blatantly lying. The guy wants to be a candidate, it’s his right, but instead of showing what he’s done, he’s just pointing fingers at others and lying. This is the case of Sergio Moro”, said the president during his weekly live. “IT’S a role of clown, a guy without character”, he added.

The president also mentioned “Vaza Jato”, a series of reports on The Intercept Brasil website that shared messages between Moro and other Lava Jato prosecutors. Bolsonaro stated that he accompanied the former judge to various events to “give morale” to the then minister. “QWhen that case of Vaza Jato broke out, what I did with him on June 11th to strengthen him, because he was down: I went with him to the Navy event. Soon after, I was here at Mané Garrincha, at Flamengo’s game, giving him morale”, said the Chief Executive, showing a photo with the former judge at the stadium. “Clear liar. Campaigning on the basis of lies? Learned fast, huh, Sergio Moro? He quickly learned the old policy”, he concluded.

