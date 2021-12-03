Bolsonaro celebrated Lula’s release, says Moro

posted on 12/3/2021 06:00



Outside the government, former minister still attracts pocketnaristas – (credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), a pre-candidate for Planalto in next year’s elections, said yesterday that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated, in 2019, when he learned that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was released. This is because, in the assessment of the Chief Executive, the fact would help to maintain the polarization in the 2022 elections.

“What we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released in 2019, because he understood that it literally benefited him. So, he didn’t work to keep the execution in second instance”, he declared yesterday , in an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan Paraná. Also according to Moro, the head of the Executive did not try to reverse the decision.

Target of Operation Lava-Jato, led by Moro, the PT member was imprisoned for 580 days and was released after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned the possibility of imprisonment of convicts in second instance.

In April of this year, the STF annulled, by eight votes to three, Lula’s convictions in the scope of Operation Lava-Jato, which allowed the PT to regain the right to run for office in the 2022 elections. The majority of the Court concluded that the Federal Court of Curitiba, of which Moro was a judge, had no jurisdiction to judge cases involving the former president.

On June 23, the STF plenary concluded a judgment in which, by seven votes to four, it declared Moro’s suspicion in condemning Lula in the Guarujá (SP) triplex case. The following day, the suspicion was extended to all processes involving the PT. The cases, therefore, are back to square one.

Sabotage

Also in yesterday’s interview, Moro reported that Bolsonaro “sabotage” his work at the head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and that he has not kept his promise that the fight against corruption would reach everyone, without distinction to government officials.

“He didn’t do any of that. On the contrary, he started to sabotage what I was doing. Until there came a time when I simply left (the ministry)”, he concluded.

The former judge left office in April 2020 and accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the Federal Police to protect family members and allies. On the last 3rd, the president testified to the PF in the open inquiry to investigate the accusation.

Now disaffected by Bolsonaro, Moro tries to be the name of the third way, an alternative to the Bolsonaro-Lula polarization. The PT, by the way, leads all polling intentions to vote.