Bolsonaro receives Mendonça and celebrates approval of the new STF minister

BRASÍLIA — A day after the approval in the Senate of the nomination of former AGU André Mendonça to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), President Jair Bolsonaro received, this Thursday, the future minister at the Planalto Palace. In photos released by the President’s office, Bolsonaro and Mendonça celebrate the vote in the Senate, after more than three months of waiting and waiting for the result.

Earlier, the former minister went to Planalto to “give a hug” to the president, but arriving there he discovered that Bolsonaro was not there: the president is on the agenda in Rio de Janeiro.

“I came to give the president a hug,” he said, being informed by journalists that Bolsonaro was not there. “Oh, did he go to Rio?” Ah, so I’m going there to talk to Pedro and Célio.

Mendonça also went to the Supreme Court today to visit the president of the court, Minister Luiz Fux. Mendonça’s inauguration was scheduled for December 16, one day before the end of the year in the Judiciary. The meeting, which took place at the last minute, lasted little more than an hour and took place in the office of the president of the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro celebrates with André Mendonça approval for the vacancy in the STF Photo: Disclosure

The future minister and Fux had lunch together and talked about details of the inauguration, whose format has yet to be defined. The ceremonial of the Supreme will evaluate the possibility of a presential inauguration, but the hypothesis that the ceremony will take place in a hybrid format is not ruled out.

After more than three months of waiting, Mendonça was judged by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Senate this Wednesday, where it was approved with 18 votes. The future minister managed to be approved by the plenary with 47 votes, the tightest scoreboard for the approval of a minister of the Court among all current members of the Supreme.