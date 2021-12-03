Bolsonaro sanctions law to create credit program for small businesses

The Federal Official Gazette published on Thursday (2) the law 14,257, which institutes the Credit Incentive Program.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the objective of the measure is to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the finances of small companies that depend on credit to act.

The Credit Incentive Program (PEC), arising from MP n° 1.057/2021, encourages financial institutions to make loans to the program’s target audience. In exchange, the government allows that, in the event of loss, bankruptcy or extrajudicial liquidation, part of the tax credits for temporary differences can be converted into presumed credit up to the limit of the operations granted. The government’s initial expectation is that the measure will generate R$ 48 billion in credits.

With the law, the use of these amounts as presumed credit can be made until December 31, 2026, before, the MP established the term until December 31, 2021.

Previously, the measure covered only individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses and rural producers. With the law, cooperatives, fishing associations and shellfish collectors were also included.

The percentage of the fine was also changed on the amount deducted ex officio from debts with the National Treasury or reimbursed to institutions that request reimbursement of presumed credit in the hypotheses. In the MP, the expected fine was 30%, now it is 20%.

According to the Presidency of the Republic, the approval of the project “represents a fundamental action for the maintenance of employment and the development of general credit in the Brazilian economy, as it encourages banks to lend resources to entrepreneurs and expand credit for small and medium businesses, in a way to seek to alleviate the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic”.

