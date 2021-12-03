Bolsonaro says he has 20% on the STF with the indications of Mendonça and Nunes Marques

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday that his two nominations to the Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça and Kássio Nunes Marques, represent 20% of what he would like to see voted on in the STF.

Read too: Bolsonaro receives Mendonça and celebrates approval of the new STF minister

“Nowadays I don’t control the two Supreme Court votes, but there are two ministers who theoretically represent 20% of what we would like to see decided and voted on within the Federal Supreme Court,” Bolsonaro declared at the gas-aid launching ceremony, at Planalto Palace.

With the appointment of Minister Nunes Marques, the head of the Planalto Palace even stated in November that he had “10%” of it within the Court. Now, with Mendonça’s approval to occupy the position of minister in the STF, Bolsonaro stated that the “two people mark the renewal of the Supreme Court”.

Earlier, the appointment of the former attorney general of the Union was published in the Official Gazette, a day after its approval in the Federal Senate. The date for the appointment of Mendonça is set for December 16th.

Know more:Malafaia ‘explains’ Mendonça’s talk about same-sex marriage: ‘He gave a cat bed’

The agenda of the future minister of the Court was shaken this Thursday. First, Mendonça even went to Planalto Palace to ”give a hug” at Bolsonaro, when he discovered, by journalists, that the Chief Executive was in Rio de Janeiro.

Soon after, the ex-AGU visited the president of the STF, minister Luiz Fux. At the meeting, which lasted just over an hour, the two magistrates talked about details of the inauguration, whose format has yet to be defined. The ceremonial of the Supreme will evaluate the possibility of a presential inauguration, but the hypothesis that the ceremony will take place in a hybrid format is not ruled out.