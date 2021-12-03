Bolsonaro X Moro looks like a possum fight – 12/03/2021

There was a time when Sergio Moro saw in Bolsonaro a defender of the Lava Jato and the captain saw in the former judge of Curitiba the qualities of a superminister of Justice. Today, the two report that they consider each other very low-skilled. Haven’t noticed yet. But the exchange of attacks offers the audience a festival of self-disqualification.

Bolsonaro dedicated six minutes of his live to Moro. He called his former minister a “clown” and a “liar”. Said he “has no character”. Hours earlier, in an interview given for the launch of his book, Moro had said that the former boss, instead of helping him in the effort to reestablish the rule that allowed the arrest of convicts in the second instance, celebrated Lula’s release by think it would pay him political dividends.

“Clear liar,” replied Bolsonaro. The captain asked a question typical of great teachers: “You learned the old politics fast, huh, Moro?” Bolsonaro threw Vaza Jato, Moro’s glass heel, into the fan. At one point, on the pretext of rebutting the accusation that he had surrendered to the old politics, Bolsonaro asked, with a snort of cynicism, if Moro didn’t know which political group he was a member of before becoming president. “As if everyone at the Centrão sucked,” he said.

This exchange of offenses is very didactic. It’s as if the two contenders, after walking hand in hand barefoot, dedicated themselves to planting thorns in each other’s path. The problem with an argument between two people who think the other doesn’t smell good is the same as with two possums who decide to fight. Even whoever wins the fight comes out stinking.