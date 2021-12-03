Bomb squad goes to hospital after patient seeks help with bullet inserted in intimate part

O bomb squad headed to a crowded emergency room after a patient arrived at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last Wednesday (1/12) with a artillery projectile inserted in intimate part, according to “Sun”.

Army bomb disarming specialists rushed to the hospital, where doctors feared that the anti-tank ammunition might explode.

The unidentified patient, who was a civilian, told doctors that had slipped and fallen on the piercing projectile that was in his arsenal of collectible military items.

It was later identified as a WWII 57mm shell, typically fired by anti-tank cannons.

Projectile introduced in the intimate part of a patient in an emergency room in England Photo: Reproduction

“The guy said he found the projectile when he was cleaning his stuff“, said a source to “Sun”. “He said he put it on the ground, then it slipped and fell on top of him. He was in a lot of pain.”, he added.

The patient was submitted to an emergency procedure and soon after released. He could be in serious danger of death if the bullet had pierced his intestine.