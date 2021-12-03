Braskem (BRKM5) will pay R$6 billion in dividends in December

Business

THE Braskem (BRKM5) will pay a total of R$ 6 billion in anticipated dividends, as announced by the company on Thursday (2).

According to a material fact, R$7.53 will be distributed per Braskem Class A common or preferred share. who holds Braskem shares Class B will receive BRL 0.60 in dividends per share.

Also according to the report of the petrochemicals, the payment of dividends in Brazil will be made on December 20, 2021.

The base date for receipt will be December 8th, next Wednesday. That is, whoever holds the papers until the end of the trading session on December 8th will receive payment on the 20th.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the base date is December 13th.

“Thus, the common and preferred shares issued by the Company will be traded ‘ex-dividends’ from December 9, 2021, both on the B3 and NYSE”, emphasizes Braskem.

Braskem controller considers offer for sale in whole or in part

Also in a recent statement, Braskem informed that it received from Novonor – former Odebrecht and its current shareholder controller – the information that it is considering the possibility of carrying out a secondary public offering of shares.

In this case, part or all of Novonor’s interest in the preferencial acts issue by Braskem.

Despite this, the imbroglio with Novonor is not yet defined.

“It should be noted that, at this time, there is no final decision on the effective completion of the operation”, stated in the petrochemicals document.

Novonor also stated that, as a way of subsidizing this possible offer, it asked Braskem to “study the impacts, governance improvements and measures necessary for Braskem’s eventual migration to the trading segment of B3’s Novo Mercado”.

The news comes in conjunction with the fact that the Petrobras (PETR4), which also owns Braskem shares, announced its intention to sell its share of the share capital.

BRKM5 performance

In recent trading sessions, the company’s shares have been rising despite the Ibovespa’s declines, remaining on the positive side for several days. Added the last days of negotiations, there is an increase of about 3% in papers.

On the intraday of this Thursday (2), the shares of Braskem are quoted at R$ 52.78 – an appreciation of 126% compared to the first trading session of 2021.