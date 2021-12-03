Brazil beat Croatia on their debut in the Women’s Handball Worlds | handball

The first step was taken to perfection. In her debut at the Women’s Handball World Championship, Brazil dominated Croatia and secured victory in Castellón, Spain. With 30 to 25, the selection remained in the lead throughout the match, with an almost perfect performance, especially in attack.

At the Worlds, three advance in each bracket to the next stage. The triumph, then, leaves the Brazilian classification on the way. The selection returns to the court this Saturday, against Japan, at 4:30 pm. If he wins, coach Cristiano Rocha’s team guarantees the spot.

1 of 3 Brazil debuts with victory at the handball World Cup — Photo: Reproduction Brazil debuts with victory at the handball World Cup — Photo: Reproduction

The Brazilian highlight was due to the attack. The selection maintained a use of over 70% in shooting – there were 30 goals in 43 attempts. Bruninha, with seven, was the main scorer. Larissa and Ana Paula, with four; Tamires, Adriana, Gulia and Patrícia, with three; Samara, with two; and Jessica scored the other goals for Brazil.

Who also shone was Babi. When the Croatians managed to overcome the tough Brazilian marking, the goalkeeper multiplied under the goalposts. One of the team’s veterans, she showed security in front of her rivals in her debut.

Brazil dominates and wins in the debut

It was an intense start. With heavy markings on both sides, it was Babi who appeared well first, with a Croatian defense. On the counterattack, Brazil opened the scoring with Patricia Matieli. In that beginning, Brazil managed to stay ahead, even though their rivals did not allow the selection to open an advantage greater than two goals. Halfway through the first half, however, coach Cristiano Rocha’s team managed to open 7-4 on the scoreboard for a brief moment.

Brazil, however, managed to impose itself. With the score 12-9, the Croatians asked for time. Nothing that changed the course of the stage. With great efficiency in attack, the selection closed the initial time with 18 to 12 in the account. Quite a start.

2 of 3 Babi was one of the highlights of the Brazilian victory — Photo: Reproduction Babi was one of the highlights of the Brazilian victory — Photo: Reproduction

Back on the court, the team kept the momentum going. Soon, it opened 21 to 14. When Croatia got space in the middle of the Brazilian marking, Babi’s star shone. The goalkeeper, on an inspired day, shone with difficult saves, preventing rivals from touching the scoreboard. Up front, with a use of more than 70% of the shots, the attack maintained a comfortable advantage on the scoreboard.

With 26 to 17 in the account, Brazil remained in charge of the match. For a moment, attacking efficiency dropped, and Croatia managed to close the gap to 27-21, with just under ten minutes to go. Coach Cristiano Rocha, then, asked for time to try to get his steps right in the final stretch.

Croatia grew in the end and started to pose a greater danger to the Brazilian defense. With less than five minutes, the advantage dropped to just five goals difference. Nothing, however, that threatened Brazil’s victory. In the end, 30 to 25 and triumph in the debut.