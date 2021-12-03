Brazil beats Croatia for the debut of the 2021 Women’s Handball World Cup







The Women’s Handball World Championship couldn’t have started better for Brazil! This Thursday (2), the women’s handball team made its debut in the competition, held in Spain, against the Croatia team. Playing very well in attack and defense, the Brazilian warriors won by 25 to 20 Croatia, bronze medalist in the last European championship of 2020.

The selection made a show of attacking in the first half. With quick passes, he broke the Croatian marking and got several goals through infiltrations. The defense was also very aggressive, forcing several turnovers from Croatia. Brazil went to half-time winning by 18 to 12. Several athletes scored three goals, which shows the efficiency of the ball exchange from one side of the court to the other.

In the second stage, Croatia started better, but Bruna de Paula and Ana Paula Belo helped to curb the reaction. However, the star of the final 30 minutes was the goalkeeper Babi Arenhart, who had already shone in the 1st time. With a great streak of saves, he helped to increase the Brazilian difference from six goals to nine.

The pace and performance dropped in the final 10 minutes with wrong passes and Croatia reduced the difference. Even so, the defense continued to pressure and Bruna de Paula led the attack, preventing Croatia from scoring more than four goals. With seven goals and five assists, Bruna de Paula was elected the best on the court.

Upcoming games and ranking

Brazil is in group G alongside Croatia, Japan and Paraguay. With the victory, the country takes the lead, but can be overtaken by Japan and Paraguay, who are still playing.

The top three teams in this group stage advance to the main stage. The first three are considered the favorites to get the spots, while the Paraguayans fight over the side.

Brazil’s next appointment will be this Saturday to face Japan. The match takes place at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time and you can follow it in real time here at the Every Day Olympiad).

breaking the taboo

Historically, Brazil has a record of defeats against Croatia, which qualified for this World Cup for the first time in 10 years. The women’s handball team won only one game and lost two others. The teams also faced each other in a friendly in April this year, in which the Croatians won.

It is worth remembering that, since the title won in 2013, the team has not had good results in the Women’s Handball World Cup. The team finished 10th in 2015 in Denmark and dropped to 18th in 2017 in Germany and 17th in Japan in 2019.

Finally, the group was defined. After starting the last phase of training for the Women’s Handball World Cup with 18 players, coach Cristiano Rocha made the last two cuts. Then, guard Gabi Constantino and goalkeeper Gabi Moreschi left the squad.

Women’s selection table:

12/04: 4:30 pm – Japan x Brazil

06/12: 2 pm – Brazil x Paraguay