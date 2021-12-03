Brazil notifies 205 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average is 218

This Thursday, 2, 205 people were victims of the coronavirus in the country, according to the balance released by the consortium of press vehicles. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is 218.

Brazil totals 615.2 thousand deaths notified since the beginning of the pandemic. There were no records of deaths from the infection in the states of Acre and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Within 24 hours, new reported cases of the disease were 12,733. There are 22.1 million cases of the infection since March 2020, when they began to be counted. In relation to the moving average of cases in the last seven days, the number was 8,822.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

