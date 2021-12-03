Brazil performs nearly 1.5 million abdominal hernia surgeries through the SUS

The Unified Health System performed 1 million and 460,000 surgeries to repair abdominal wall hernias, between January 2015 and September 2021, according to DataSus. Between 2015 and 2019, the increase in the number of procedures was 14.9%. From 2019 to 2020 – with the pandemic and the suspension of elective surgeries in several Brazilian regions – there was a 41.6% drop in the number of procedures performed.







The years with the highest number of hernia surgeries performed by SUS in the country were 2018 and 2019, with 263,000 and 268,000 procedures. In 2020 and 2021, the numbers dropped to 141 thousand and 89 thousand.

According to the president of the Brazilian Society of Hernia, Dr. Christiano Claus, it is not possible to measure the number of people waiting in line at the Unified Health System (SUS) to undergo hernia surgery. However, he emphasizes that surgery is the only possible way to treat the disease. “There is no medication, exercise or physical therapy that is able to close the opening in the abdominal wall caused by the hernia,” he explained. He completes remembering that early treatment avoids complications.

Of the total number of procedures, 298 thousand were emergency surgeries, with the years 2016 and 2017 being the ones with the highest number of emergencies, with 52 thousand and 47 thousand, respectively. In the same period, the state of São Paulo had the most hernia surgeries, reaching 314,000.

Surgeries in Bahia – The number of procedures for correction of abdominal wall hernias performed in the state of Bahia, by the public health system, grew 33% between January and September 2021, according to DataSus. The jump went from 881 procedures in January to 1,180 in September.

In total, 7,567 hernia surgeries were performed throughout the year, 2,346 of which were considered to be a medical emergency. Salvador, the state capital, was the city that operated the most, with 2,500 surgeries.

Symptoms – Among the symptoms of hernia are pain and a ‘ball’ at the site, as explained by the vice president of SBH, Dr. Marcelo Furtado. “The patient has pain mainly during physical exercise or other activities, which improve with rest. It is also possible to feel a bulging in the region”

Hernias have a high incidence in the population, it is estimated that 20% of adult men will present the change in the groin region at some point in life and 8% of adults in general will have umbilical hernias.

Emergency surgeries are related to complications, according to Dr. Gustavo Soares. “It is the incarceration and strangulation of the hernia, the second being the most dangerous, which can cause gangrene and even lead to death,” he warned.

Brazilian Congress of Hernia – The VI Brazilian Congress on Hernia, held by the Brazilian Society of Abdominal Wall Hernias (SBH), brings together around 400 surgeons to debate the treatment of the disease, between December 2nd and 4th, in Salvador.

World-renowned specialists, national and international, participate in the event.

Web site:

https://sbhernia.org.br/