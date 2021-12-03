Brazil registers 205 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and more than 12 thousand cases – 12/02/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil registered 205 deaths by Covid and 12,733 cases of the disease, this Thursday (2). With that, the country reached 615,225 lives lost and 22,117,364 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving averages of deaths and infections are stable, which means variations that do not exceed 15% (more or less) in relation to data from two weeks ago.

The average death toll is now 218 per day. The infection rate is 8,822 daily.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information is collected daily by the consortium of press vehicles with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 21 states and the Federal District.

Brazil registered 1,258,208 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Thursday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 164,731 first doses, 711,116 second doses. In addition, 1,533 single doses and 380,828 booster doses were recorded.

There were negative records of single doses in Minas Gerais, with -308.

In all, 159,343,702 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —130,584,020 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against Covid, there are already 135,164,013 people with two doses or one dose of Janssen’s vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 74.70% of the population with the 1st dose and 63.36% of Brazilians with two doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 98.30% and 83.39%​​.

Even those who received two doses or one dose of Janssen’s vaccine must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of total cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​