Brazilian stock market has the 2nd worst performance in the world in 2021, shows ranking with 78 countries | Economy

Ibovespa, the main stock index on the São Paulo stock exchange, The B3, registers the second worst performance in the world in 2021, behind only the Venezuela stock exchange, according to ranking by the Austin Rating risk rating agency, made exclusively at the request of the g1 .

The survey compares the variation of 79 international indices on stock exchanges in 78 countries in the year, up to the end of November.

The ranking shows that the Ibovespa is going against the global trend in stock markets, both in developed and emerging countries. Of the 79 indexes analyzed, only 9 accumulate losses in the year.

The median of changes in world stock exchanges in the first 11 months of the year was a rise of 13.6%, while the Brazilian stock market fell by 14.4%, behind only the IBC of Venezuela (-99.5%), whose country has been in a situation of hyperinflation for years.

“Brazil is far from the curve due to domestic problems. And the main point is the loss of confidence in the future of the economy, with investors worried about the fiscal environment”, says the chief economist of Austin Rating, Alex Agostini, author of the survey.

“The stock exchanges end up reflecting the economy at the moment. They have an immediate impact and part of this is also of future expectations”, adds the economist, highlighting that Brazil has shown a strong slowdown and a growth perspective below the global average.

In the US, whose markets are the main global references, the Dow Jones accumulated an increase of 12.67% until November, and the Nasdaq index an increase of 20.56%.

In the partial of the year, the best performances are from stock exchanges in Mongolia and Zimbabwe, with jumps of 104% and 305%, respectively. Austin emphasizes, however, that these are ‘small’ economies and markets with little trading volume and few listed companies.

The surprise of Argentina’s presence among the stock exchanges with the best performance in the year is mainly explained by high inflation and the weak basis of comparison after years of economic crisis.

In November, the Ibovespa registered the fifth consecutive month of decline, at 101,867 points, having accumulated in the first 11 months of the year a drop of 14.4%. This Thursday, the index closed up 3.66%, at 104,466 points, recovering a small part of these losses, and starting to accumulate a drop of 12.23% in the year.

The index started the year with 119,017 points and surpassed 130 thousand points at the beginning of June, reaching a historic high of 130,776 points, but changed direction, falling back to levels close to 100 thousand points. The worst mark of 2021 was registered last Wednesday (1st), when it closed at 100,774 points.

Comparative considering exchange rate

The survey shows that, even considering the exchange rate and the devaluation of currencies such as the real against the dollar, the Ibovespa remains on the podium with the worst performances in 2021.

At the performance ranking of stock indexes converted into dollars, the Brazilian stock exchange was in 3rd position, once again behind Venezuela and also Turkey, whose currency registered a depreciation of more than 30% in the year. See chart below:

“In the 10 worst positions, only Japan is a developed country. This makes it clear that the crisis has affected the emerging countries much more in terms of perspective, which have a lower resilience capacity than the countries involved”, highlights Agostini.

Perspectives and uncertainties

The detachment of the Brazilian stock market from other markets has intensified amid a scenario of sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and increased fiscal uncertainties after government maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling and open space in the Budget in the 2022 election year .

The Ibovespa’s retreat in recent months is also due to a context of greater migration of investor funds to fixed income investments due to the upward trend of the Selic, which opened 2021 at 2% per year and is moving towards a rate of two digits, according to market projections.

The worsening economic outlook and the 2022 presidential elections are also likely to continue generating instability in the market.

XP started to project the Ibovespa at 123,000 points at the end of 2022 in the base scenario. “In the pessimistic scenario, we see the index at 93,000 points, and in the optimistic scenario at 145,000”, highlighted the institution in a report released this week.

Analysts say, however, that the stock market continues to offer good long-term opportunities.

“The Brazilian stock exchange remains cheap, in whatever metrics we measure (price/profit, excluding commodities, in relation to fixed income and relative to other exchanges). This in itself does not guarantee positive returns, but for the investor with patience and vision in the long run, these turbulent times tend to be the best ones to invest in,” says the XP weekly report.

