BS2 will migrate 700,000 individual customers to the next | finance

Under the terms of the agreement, BS2 customers who opt for migration will be able to receive a cash bonus and will have access to all the benefits of the next. The partnership represents another step for BS2 in the sense of positioning itself as a reference in the segment of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), while enabling the next to further expand its base, which today reaches close to 9 million customers.
“This is an important move, which paves the way for our growth in the corporate market, at the same time as it ensures a good referral to our individual customers with digital accounts, who may have their needs well met by the next”, he says in a statement. Marcos Magalhães, CEO of BS2. BS2 will maintain its investment offer for individuals, through BS2 DTVM, as well as an international account.
“We will welcome customers who choose to come to next with open arms, with the certainty that they will have an excellent experience”, says Renato Ejnisman, CEO of next. “As a digital platform, next provides, for example, discounts and cashbacks through the nextShop, our marketplace, video streaming subscriptions, benefits through partnerships with transport, delivery and other sectors, among other differentials ”, he adds.