BS2 will migrate 700,000 individual customers to the next | finance

Under the terms of the agreement, BS2 customers who opt for migration will be able to receive a cash bonus and will have access to all the benefits of the next. The partnership represents another step for BS2 in the sense of positioning itself as a reference in the segment of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), while enabling the next to further expand its base, which today reaches close to 9 million customers.

“This is an important move, which paves the way for our growth in the corporate market, at the same time as it ensures a good referral to our individual customers with digital accounts, who may have their needs well met by the next”, he says in a statement. Marcos Magalhães, CEO of BS2. BS2 will maintain its investment offer for individuals, through BS2 DTVM, as well as an international account.