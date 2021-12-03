Bus drivers’ strike ends in BH – Gerais

(photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DAPress)

After about 36 hours of folded arms, bus drivers from Belo Horizonte ended the stoppage started at midnight this Thursday (2/12).

The workers undertook to normalize the operation of public transport until midnight of this Saturday (4/12).

The return of activities was decided in a conciliation hearing held this morning at the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region (TRT-MG), which brought together the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH) and the Union of Workers in BH Road Transport (STTRBH).

The STTRBH accepted the proposal of the employer class, with the exception of two points: the break during work hours and the readjustment of the value of the tquete.

Drivers ask for a meal ticket of R$800, including during holidays, and a maximum break of 30 minutes between trips. Setra-BH, in turn, wants the possibility of making the interval between 1h and 30 minutes more flexible. As for the tquete, the offer of a 9% readjustment in the benefit. The impasse will be decided in Justice.