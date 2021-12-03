Bus robbery in Maricá ends with one passenger dead and two injured; suspect shot is arrested

An attempted robbery on the RJ-106 highway, near Engenho do Roçado, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, ended with one passenger dead and two others injured this Friday morning. A Viação Amparo bus, coming from Maricá, was approached by criminals and, according to witnesses, a police officer — a sub-lieutenant of the Military Police — in civilian clothes reacted and there was an intense exchange of fire. The bus had left Itaipuaçu towards the Castle, in downtown Rio. According to first information, the criminals took the victims’ cell phones.

Passenger Elvira Ferreira Matos, 61, died instantly and two other people were injured and taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, located in São Gonçalo. The 54-year-old police officer is among those affected and was hospitalized. The other victim, 33, who was shot in the leg.

Bus destroyed by gunfire Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo

Police teams searching hospitals in the region arrested a suspect who was arrested in the Emergency Room of Itaboraí. Upon entering the health unit, the man reportedly said he was shot after an attempted robbery. The PMs said that the man has several times with the police and was on the run.

Shortly after 11:15 am, the shot police officer arrived at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá (DHNSGI) to testify. Hours earlier, he had been discharged. At 12:36 pm, with an expression of pain, the second lieutenant left DHNSGI, without speaking to the press.

At the same time, the wife of the man arrested in a hospital in Itaboraí was taken by civil police officers to the health unit where the suspect is.

Line manager 4146-D (Itaipuaçu x Castelo) Cláudio Figueiredo said that the bus left Maricá shortly after 4:20 am. In driving there were 38 people. According to Figueiredo, shortly after 5:00 am, the driver reported that he stopped to pick up two passengers who were on the catwalk at Engenho do Roçado. The bus was supposed to arrive in Rio shortly after 6 am.

“They stopped the bus like normal passengers. The driver says that they gave R$100 for the two tickets. As he didn’t have change, since most passengers use RioCard, he said he asked them to pass and then receive change. As soon as they passed, the robbery was announced,” he said.

The man also stated that the driver had claimed that one of the criminals, after the shooting, had threatened him:

“One of the men in the robbery was shot. On the way out he was limping and pointed the gun at the driver. All action was recorded. Unfortunately, we lost a passenger.

Belongings of passengers left on a bus after a robbery with a shooting in São Gonçalo Photo: Rafael Nascimento / Agência O Globo

The bus went through an inspection this Friday morning at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá (DHNSGI). Gunshot and blood marks can be seen in the collective. Passengers’ objects are still inside the bus.

According to Magno Iesus Cardoso de Araújo, operational manager of Viação Nossa Senhora do Amparo, the driver of the vehicle is shaken by the situation.

— The driver is in shock. They pointed the gun at his head to open the door.

DHNSGI said that teams from the unit are looking at hospitals in the region, such as Hospital Estadual Azevedo Lima, in Niterói; the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo, and the Conde Modesto Leal Júnior Municipal Hospital, in Maricá, looking for men who may have been shot.

In a statement, Viação Nossa Senhora do Amparo stated that “it greatly regrets the event and sympathizes with the victims and their families.” The company also highlighted that “employees were directed to monitor the occurrence and provide all the necessary support to our customers and help law enforcement authorities in their investigations”.