Cabo Sabino is expelled from the Military Police of Ceará for leading mutiny – Security

The General Comptroller of Discipline of Public Security Agencies and Penitentiary System of Ceará (CGD) expelled the military police Flavio Alves Sabino, Cape Sabino. The report found that the decision was signed by controller Rodrigo Bona Carneiro and is due to the participation of the former federal deputy in the last riot promoted by hundreds of PMs, in February 2020.

The decision was disclosed in the Official Gazette of the State (DOE) this Thursday (2). “Sabino led a group of police officers who were concentrated in the 18th Military Police Battalion, in the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood. In addition, as pointed out by the Military Public Ministry in the complaint, as a result of the riot there was a 178% increase in lethal and intentional violent crimes “, substantiates the MPCE’s complaint.

In October of this year, the administrative proceeding was heard, in which the corporal did not appear and was represented by the defense. At the time, Sabino anticipated CGD’s decision and published on his social networks that he had already been expelled from the PMCE after 29 years of service.

PMCE corporal Kenneth Almeida Belo was also expelled. Now, there are already at least five PMs expelled, in addition to those who had dismissal sanctions applied for participating in the riot in Ceará last year.

“Another 351 police officers identified by participation continue to respond to administrative disciplinary proceedings, which are in the procedural instruction phase. In addition, there are ongoing investigations, which may result in new disciplinary proceedings,” said CGD

DENOUNCED

Flávio Alves Sabino is also a defendant in the State Court for the crimes of incitement, enticement to riot or revolt, riot, revolt, omission of military loyalty, improper publication or criticism, and failure to comply with the law, regulation or instruction – all provided for in the Military Penal Code (CPM) . Added to the sentences, he could be sentenced to up to 42 years in prison.

The complaint, drawn up by the Prosecutor of Military Justice and External Control of Military Police Activity, was accepted by the Military Audit of the State Justice, on March 16, 2020. According to the document, Cabo Sabino was the main “head” of the movement and, on February 13 of that year, through a video posted on Facebook, he instigated and called on the PMs to participate in the strike.

CONTROVERSIAL PHRASES SABINO:

“Those who want to stop the troops don’t call for the Assembly, because the Police don’t stop in the middle of the street, the Police stop in barracks”

“You have to call to a ready place and deliberate, and if the troop doesn’t accept the proposal and will stop, stop”.

“My brothers, tomorrow if you go to perform you will betray the movement. It is treason indeed. My friend, lack of service is not a crime.”

On the day the riot began, February 18, Cabo Sabino and women who called themselves “military wives” went to the 18th Military Police Battalion (Antônio Bezerra), where they closed the building’s entrance and started a demonstration, with adhesion of PMs, according to the MPCE. Police vehicles and motorcycles began to have their tires deflated, so as not to circulate. The movement, then, had spread to at least 13 battalions in the Capital and the interior.

ACQUIRED

A little over a month ago, Diário do Nordeste reported that the Court of Military Audit of the State Court had already acquitted 135 soldiers accused of participating in the February 2020 riot, according to the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE).

The number represents 22.6% of the total number of security agents denounced for military crimes in the movement, which is 597, according to the Military Prosecutor. Proceedings against the other soldiers remain ongoing.