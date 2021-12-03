Camera smaller than a grain of salt produces high resolution images

Cameras based on so-called meta-surface technology have great potential to help in medicine. They would be able to travel through the human body in a non-invasive way and help in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The problem is that the compact cameras tested so far have limited fields of view and produced mostly distorted images.

Researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington, both American, may be about to change that scenario. The team developed a micro camera the size of a grain of salt capable of taking high-resolution images. The full study was published in the journal nature.

Compare photos

The camera we are talking about here is quite different from conventional ones. It resembles a chip half a millimeter wide, being studded with 1.6 million cylindrical pins. Each of these pins acts as an antenna. They are hit by light and send signals to machine learning algorithms, combining data to produce quality images. Below, you can see the difference between the micro cameras already available on the market and the new tool:

To get an idea, the new system can produce sharp, color images on the same level as a conventional lens, which is 500 thousand times higher in volume. Furthermore, unlike other compact cameras that require laser light or other ideal conditions to produce good images, the new device performs well in natural light environments.

More to come

And researchers don’t want to stop there. Do you know your cell phone’s ability to recognize faces, for example? So, scientists plan to add sensors to the camera capable of detecting objects and other obstacles, which would be of great use for medicine. Felix Heide, author of the study, also spoke on release about the possibility of completely changing the design of devices that already exist.

“We could turn individual surfaces into ultra-high resolution cameras, so you don’t need more than three cameras on the back of your phone. The entire back would become a giant camera. We can think of completely different ways to build devices in the future,” he said.