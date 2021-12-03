Camera the size of a grain of coarse salt capable of producing images in high definition | Innovation

Researchers at the universities of Washington and Princeton, in the United States, created a microcamera, the size of a grain of coarse salt, which is capable of producing high definition color images.
The photos are of equivalent quality to conventional cameras up to 500 thousand times larger than the developed product, according to an article published in the scientific journal Nature.
This technological advance can make it possible less invasive imaging tests than those currently performed – the camera could perform endoscopy with medical robots, for example.
It would also be possible to install a series of micro-cameras on entire surfaces to make objects able to guide themselves.
The creation took place thanks to a combination of two technologies:
- in the field of hardware, a manufacturing process with metasurface – a plane full of micro-antennas capable of manipulating light, which can be produced similarly to computer chips;
- in the field of software, algorithms of machine learning (machine learning) optimize the received data to form the image with high quality.
The metasurface is studded with 1.6 million tiny cylindrical pins – each with a unique geometry, which is needed to correctly shape the light passing through the sensor.
Comparison with previous versions
Comparison between an image produced by the equivalent technology before the advance and the novelty — Photo: Reproduction/Princeton University
Other attempts to develop cameras of this type have run into obstacles such as limited fields of view and distorted images.
Combining the pins with the algorithms allowed scientists to obtain images with the best quality and widest color range ever produced by this method.
The photos perform well in natural light, while other attempts in this field have required laser light and controlled laboratory environments, according to Felix Heide, the study’s senior author and assistant professor of computer science at Princeton.
The researchers said they are working to add more capabilities to the camera, such as object detection and other sensing technologies that could be relevant to medicine and robotics.