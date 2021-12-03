Can Grêmio escape with 43 or 45 points? check the odds

There are still three scores that save Grêmio from relegation: 42, 43 and 45 points. If they do less than that, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will be relegated to the second division.

However, this chance to escape with 42 points could go down the drain this Friday (3). It’s enough that Athletico-PR is not defeated at home by Cuiabá, which is in a bad phase. If that happens, the first out of the Z4 will have 43 points.

Today, with 43 points, the team would have an 88.86% chance of falling to Serie B. However, if the Hurricane evens this index, it should gain another 10 percentage points. However, with 45 points the risk decreases to 24.52%.

The math is clear: there is a chance of escaping with 43 points and even 42. But this will hardly happen, the most likely is that the first team out of Z4 will have 44 points after 38 completed rounds, next week, Thursday Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm.

Grêmio’s despair is that the team doesn’t just depend on it. As it can reach a maximum of 45 points and even teams with 48 points are still under threat, it is not possible to say that only by winning the final games the team escapes from falling. It is necessary to keep the dryer in hand and cheer against competitors.

What is the chance of Grêmio falling with 43 or 45 points?

48 points – 0.002%

47 points – 0.065%

46 points – 3.78%

45 points – 24.52%

44 points – 59.32%

43 points – 88.86%

42 points – 98.83%

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA