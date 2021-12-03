‘Carousel’ colleagues and other famous people say goodbye to Noemi Gerbelli

The artistic class is mourning the death of 68-year-old actress Noemi Gerbelli. A theater professional since 1973, she was best known for her role as Olívia Veider, director of Escola Mundial in SBT’s children’s soap opera “Carrossel” (2012).

Noemi’s niece, also actress Vanessa Gerbelli, 48, was the first to honor her. “Today, this person was so important in my life. She opened my paths to the theater and was, in many moments of my youth, a teacher, a protector. Stay with God and the angels”, he wished, in a post on Instagram.

Gerbelli’s co-star in “Carrousel”, Maísa Silva also said goodbye. “Thank you, Nonô, for all your teachings, for being this person full of talent and the most outstanding director in the hearts of an entire generation. May your soul rest in peace!” declared the interpreter of Valeria in the children’s story.

Revealed as Maria Joaquina in SBT’s plot, Larissa Manoela published an excerpt of a scene between her character and Noemi’s.

“How many teachings… I remember the texts hacked before entering the scene, the conversations in the dressing room, the calls for attention – after all, it wasn’t easy to be with 16 frantic children every day… But she managed. She was our teacher! Rest in peace, giant power of art”, was moved the future protagonist of the global soap opera “Além da Ilusão”.

Another member of the homage to Noemi Gerbelli was the novelist Walcyr Carrasco, who worked with the actress in the soap operas “Fascination” (SBT, 1998) and “Esperança” (Globo, 2002).

“Saddens to hear that Noemi Gerbelli has left us today. An exceptional actress. My feelings to the whole family”, declared the author, through Twitter.

