Cavani has great chances of leaving United and making a deal with Barcelona, ​​says the newspaper

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani has great chances of becoming a Barcelona player soon. At 34 years old, the forward lost space at Manchester United since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford and intends to close with another team in 2022.

According to the newspaper ‘The Times’, Barcelona is the most interested in hiring the player, especially after Sergio Agüero’s heart problem. The Argentine still doesn’t know if he will be able to play again without restrictions and, therefore, the coolies go to the market in search of a center forward. Cavani is the first name on the list, as reported by the British vehicle.

The English press points out that Cavani’s move to Barça in the next transfer window is practically impossible. The Catalan club is going through one of the biggest financial crises in its history and would not be able to pay the value of the striker to United.

Cavani renewed their bond for another season in August. This means that from January onwards he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another team. However, he will only be able to leave the English club, free of charge, in the middle of next year.

Despite his age, Edinson Cavani still believes he will be able to play for two more seasons at a high level in European football. To date, he has taken the field in eight games and scored a goal for Manchester United in 2021/22.