Cecília sabotages Rebeca, star campaign alone and fixes fuzuê TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will take a beautiful trip from her own daughter in Um Lugar ao Sol. Ilana (Mariana Lima) will arrange a new campaign for her friend to do with Cecília (Fernanda Marques), but the young woman will only accept the photo shoot if her mother stay out. To make matters worse, the teenager will be on the verge of getting into trouble at work, as she will fall for Breno (Marco Ricca) on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The girl’s crush on her mother’s best friend’s husband will seem like a reprisal, as Rebeca and Cecília will be on a war footing after the young woman discovers that Felipe (Gabriel Leone) ended his romance with Bela (Bruna Martins) because he was enchanted by the fiftieth woman .

The atmosphere in Rebeca’s house will turn sour from this sixth chapter (3). Cecília will arrive home and open a package that will have been given to her mother. She will see that it is a speaker with a song made by her friend’s ex-boyfriend for her mother.

The young woman is going to get drunk and accuse the model of having seduced the young man. Then she will discover that the mother and the musician kissed once. In the second chapter (6), Ilana will come up with the proposal for the two to repeat the partnership that was successful at the beginning of the plot in a new advertising campaign. “I only accept it if my mother doesn’t participate”, will scream the spoiled woman.

In the serial, Rebeca faces many anxieties for getting old and finding herself without a job, among other issues of maturity. The girl will not feel sorry for her own mother and will stick to her decision. Afterwards, the audience will see Cecília do very well in the photo shoot and feel attracted to Ilana’s husband.

Will Cecilia stay with Breno?

The story will continue days later. Cecília will go to Búzios (the coast of Rio de Janeiro), where the birthday of her grandfather, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will take place. The photographer will decide to return to Rio de Janeiro beforehand and leave Ilana there.

The young woman will take a ride with him, who will advise her to talk to Rebeca. However, the teenager will not pay attention to the advice and will make it clear that she is crazy about it.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

