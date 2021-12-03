Ceni fails in moves to fit Benítez, and SPFC is dominated by Grêmio – 12/03/2021

In an attempt to allow Martín Benítez to start the match against Grêmio, Rogério Ceni decided to change the tactical scheme that resulted in three good recent performances for São Paulo, victories over Palmeiras and Sport and a draw with Athletico. Instead of the 4-4-2, the coach opted for a scheme with three defenders, taking Gabriel Sara to the right wing and with the Argentine midfielder positioned behind strikers Jonathan Calleri and Emiliano Rigoni.

The attempt lasted just 45 minutes. What was seen on the field was a little combative São Paulo with difficulties to create attacking moves. It was just a shot on goal in the first stage, just a shot away from Martín Benítez. On the other hand, Grêmio took advantage of the weak marking in midfield to annoy the rival – there were four submissions, with a goal scored by Thiago Santos, one of the highlights of the match.

“I tried to put together a scheme to put Benítez to play, I tried to form a scheme that would benefit him, with Sara and Welington. Including replacing Reinaldo with Welington, who is a younger player, with more strength to go down the sides. Calleri next to him, so that he could have exchanges of passes, and two defensive midfielders to protect him, so that he would be a little looser in the middle of the field to play, with the only task of marking Thiago, who was the first defensive midfielder “, explained Ceni, at a press conference after the 3-0 defeat.

Far from being the only bad player in the match, Benítez failed to show that he could start. The Argentine midfielder lost the ball 11 times in the first half, second only to Rafinha in the matter. With her on his feet, he managed to produce little: there were seven wrong passes out of the 15 he tried. Among the successful ones, none served to create a dangerous move for São Paulo.

The change that was supposed to fit Benítez ended up harming Gabriel Sara. One of the highlights of the game team, the midfielder was placed in the role of Ferreirinha’s scorer in the first half. In attack, he managed to produce little without the freedom to start the moves and go inside the area, something he did a lot in the draw against Athletico and in the victory over Palmeiras.

In the second half, Ceni decided to return with the formation that had been standing out in recent games. São Paulo returned to playing with two lines of four with the departure of Benítez. In this scheme, Gabriel Sara returned to the middle, but seemed to feel the fatigue resulting from the role he played in the first half and managed to produce little offensively. The tricolor team ended the match with only five submissions in Gabriel Chapecó’s goal, the worst performance in the attack in Brasileirão, equaling what they did in the defeat to Atlético-MG in the first round.

“We went back to 4-4-2 in the second half and the second half was worse than the first half. So sometimes the system is important, of course, but more important than the system is the attitude, it’s the personality, the power of reaction. Today, I can guarantee you: it can be a 3-5-2, a 4-4-2, a 4-5-1, as you wish. The way we behave on the field, the system stays secondary to what we produced”, analyzed Ceni.

São Paulo returns to training this afternoon (3), with an eye on the match against Juventude, scheduled for next Monday (6). Depending on the results of Bahia and Grêmio over the weekend, Rogério Ceni’s team may reach their commitment already free of relegation.